Young officers, leading experts discuss global security in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Renowned experts and young officers alike discussed global security issues at the ninth Beijing Xiangshan Forum which opened Sunday.

The "Voices from Leading Experts," held for the first time at the forum, focused on the new situations, changes and challenges in the field of global security.

The "Seminar of Young Officers" has been held many times during previous forums. Themed "One Planet, One World, Building a Community with Shared Future for Mankind," the seminar gathered young officers and scholars from around the world to discuss international and regional security issues.

Zhang Chi, an associate professor from the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army, said participants had a heated discussion on global issues.