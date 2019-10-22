Remarks by senior officials at 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

“With a sound developing momentum, the China-Russia military relation features the highest level of mutual trust, best strategic coordination and deepest pragmatic cooperation, being a model of security cooperation and a cornerstone for maintaining world peace. Security cooperation in the Asia Pacific should be open and inclusive. Certain country outside the region promotes an exclusive security strategy and attempts to intensify a military alliance in the Asia Pacific targeting other countries, but such action will only add uncertainties to regional security.”

-- General Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation

“The Middle East is now a highly sensitive and dangerous place in the middle of serious turmoil, which threatens our efforts for peace and stability. We suggest reinforcing international cooperation against terrorism, and set relevant laws and systems to effectively deal with challenges on the basis of respecting the sovereign unity and territorial integrity of all nations and prohibiting any external interference.”

-- Major General Engineer Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, Minster of Egyptian Ministry of Defense and Military Production

“Although countries are the main entities to deal with security issues, we have to note that there are also many non-state entities, so we have to look at these issues from a more extensive perspective. We believe that all countries in the region should join hands in safeguarding security, stability and peace, and resolve disputes through constructive dialogues and open approaches.”

-- Philippine Undersecretary for Defense Operations Cesar Yano

“The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been working hard to promote regional peace and stability, but it hasn’t been a plain sailing. We see that conflicts among ASEAN member states have been largely reduced, but we are still faced with unconventional security challenges such as terrorism, cybersecurity, drug-dealing and piracy problems. These challenges have posed grave security risks to the region and require the concerted efforts of multiple organizations and countries.”

-- Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Political Security Community Dr. Hoang Anh Tuan

“Peace and cooperation are the developing trends in Asia Pacific, but the political and security environment in the region still faces complex and unpredictable factors, both conventional and unconventional, which have seriously challenged the regional security. The security risks stem from a variety of factors that all need to be solved urgently.”

-- Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Ngo Xuan Lich

“We resolutely observe the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and support the Security Council in playing a critical role because it shoulders the primary responsibility for safeguarding world peace and security. We firmly fight against international terrorism. All countries should work together to build a united global anti-terrorism front, with the UN playing the central role of coordination.”

--Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov