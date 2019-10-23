9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum concludes

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum concluded Tuesday in Beijing.

More than 1,300 people, including 76 official delegations, defense ministers from 23 countries, representatives and scholars from international organizations, as well as observers of various countries attended the forum.

With the theme of "Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific," the event covered a wide range of topics, such as relations between major powers, the interests of small and medium-sized countries and international security, maritime security, as well as artificial intelligence and future warfare.

"The scale and standard of the forum have been lifted," said Li Shuyin, a researcher of the Academy of Military Sciences of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. She added that the popularity of the forum also proves its increasing international influence.

Jin Miao, a researcher from Nanjing University, is an observer of the forum. "The forum has fostered an atmosphere of exchange and cooperation featuring dialogue and shared responsibility, with the support of different parties," she said.