Chinese naval 33rd escort taskforce starts 2nd round of in-port replenishment

By Ma Yubin and Li Yinchuan

FRIGATE XINING, Oct. 28 (ChinaMil) – The guided-missile destroyer Xining (Hull 117) attached to the 33rd Chinese naval escort taskforce under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy docked at the Port of Jeddah of Saudi Arabia at around 10 a.m. on October 25, local time for a five-day in-port replenishment. This is the second round of scheduled port replenishment of the taskforce.

With the normalization of escort missions, the fleet will regularly organize replenishments and recuperation at the port for about 4 to 5 days. The vessels of the fleet will take turns to replenish, with one ship replenish at one time and the others continuing to undertake the escort mission as planned.

It is reported that the Chinese 33rd naval escort taskforce have successfully completed 10 batches of escort missions for 14 Chinese and foreign ships and have effectively maintained the safety of the sea lanes.