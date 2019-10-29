First China-ASEAN Middle-Aged and Young Military Officers Friendly Exchange concluded

Participants take a group photo during the opening ceremony of the First China-ASEAN Middle-Aged and Young Military Officers Friendly Exchange is held in Guangzhou on October 21. (mod.gov.cn)

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 29 (ChinaMil) --The first China-ASEAN Middle-Aged and Young Military Officers Friendly Exchange, initiated by the Chinese Ministry of Defense and hosted by the PLA Southern Theater Command, was successfully held in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, from October 21 to 27.

During the seven-day exchange, more than 40 middle-aged and young military officers from ASEAN countries traveled from south to north together with Chinese officers and soldiers. They successively visited Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, three cities of southern China’s Guangdong Province, and Beijing to carry out friendly exchange activities.



The middle-aged and young military officers from ASEAN countries visit the S.W.A.T. academy under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force on the afternoon of October 24.

They have enhanced the understanding and friendship between the Chinese and the ASEAN militaries, and created a new platform for China-ASEAN defense exchanges and cooperation through visiting military units, listening to the situation briefing, touring the exhibition of China's reform and opening-up achievements and the high-tech enterprises, and attending face-to-face discussions and exchanges.



The middle-aged and young military officers from ASEAN countries listen to speeches during their visits to a brigade of the Air Force under the PLA Southern Theater Command on October 23. (mod.gov.cn)