"Dragon, elephant to dance together" right choice for China, India: spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Realizing a scenario where the dragon and the elephant dance together is the right choice for China and India, a military spokesperson told a press conference Thursday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in responding to a question about the current military relations between the two countries.

The Chinese military is willing to work with its Indian counterpart under the guidance of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to properly manage differences, strengthen mutual trust, maintain and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and push the relations between the two militaries to move along the right direction of trust and cooperation, Wu said.