Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang arrives in Fiji for goodwill visit



Intern naval cadet of Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang interprets for people aboard the ship. (Photo by Zhang Xueshan)

By Li Mingyu and Lin Fei

SUVA, Nov. 5 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), which is carrying out an ocean-going training and visit mission, arrived in Suva, capital of Fiji, for a four-day friendly visit on Monday morning. This is the first time that the vessel visits Fiji after it was commissioned.

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang, with national flags of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Fiji, slowly docked at the Kings Wharf in Suva at around 10 a.m., local time. Over 300 guests including the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo, Chinese embassy staff and local overseas Chinese, as well as Deputy Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz, and government officials and representatives of the Fiji armed forces, welcomed the Chinese ship at the port. The Fijian military band welcomed Chinese guests from afar in the form of marching band performances.

Amb. Qian Bo and RADM Yu Wenbing, head of the PLA naval commanding group of the Qi Jiguang ship, accompanied Brig. Gen. Aziz to board the ship and review the Chinese guard of honor. During the visit, Brig. Gen. Aziz stopped and praised many times that “the ship has beautiful design, complete functions, and is very modern.”

Navy Commander for RFMF Marika Vosawale said that the visit by Qi Jiguang ship during the 44th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Fiji and China has great significance. He said he hopes that the two navies can continue to deepen exchanges and enhance friendship.

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang is named after Qi Jiguang, the national hero of the Ming Dynasty. Qi Jiguang ship was commissioned in February 2017 as a Chinese homegrown professional training ship with the largest tonnage and the highest level of modernization.

This is the second time that Qi Jiguang ship performs ocean-going visit mission. It has successfully visited a number of Asia-Pacific countries including Brunei, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand before visiting Fiji.