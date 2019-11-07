Fiji and China benefitting from military cooperation: Qian Bo

Source: FBC NEWS



THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, RATU EPELI NAILATIKAU [LEFT], CHINA’S AMBASSADOR TO FIJI QIAN BO [MIDDLE] WITH PRIME MINISTER VOREQE BAINIMARAMA [RIGHT] [SOURCE: FIJIAN GOVERNMENT]

Fiji and China have enjoyed excellent and stable relations with military cooperation in the past and continue to benefit from this.

China’s Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo says this is the highlight of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Chinese envoy was speaking at the deck reception onboard the PLA Navy Training Ship Qi Jiguang yesterday.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was also part of the event and was also given a tour of the ship.

The training vessel is on a two-month-long oceanic mission as part of the celebrations of the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and is currently docked at the Suva Wharf.

The reception was also attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, diplomats and the local Chinese community.