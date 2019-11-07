Chinese navy vessel crew members plant mangroves in Fiji

Source: fijitimes.com

MORE than 80 crew members from the visiting Chinese PLA Navy Training Ship, Qi Jiguang took part in a mangrove planting exercise this morning at the Fiji Maritime Academy (FMA) foreshore at Nasese.

Chinese embassy first secretary to Fiji, Gao Lianjia said the ship was on a friendly visit to Fiji this week.

“This is a good will visit by the ship. Fiji is the fifth stop and they are here to interact with their Fiji Navy counterparts,” Mr Lianjia said.

Countries visited by the ship so far include Brunei, Timor-Leste，Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

The ship departs tomorrow.