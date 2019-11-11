Pre-training conducted among Chinese and Thai troops for ASEAN anti-terrorism exercise

GUILIN, Nov. 11 (Chinamil) -- On the morning of November 9, the Chinese and Thai commanding and staff officers, who will later participate in the live-fire exercise sponsored by the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Anti-Terrorism, held a pre-training preparatory meeting in the exercise room of an army brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command, communicating on the issues concerning overall implementation plan, commanding workflow, personnel grouping and training courses. After that, the Chinese and Thai joint pre-training was kicked off.

During the four-day pre-training, officers and soldiers from both militaries will jointly study relative planning and commanding rules and get familiar with the training venues. They will optimize the commanding and operating processes through special training focusing on basic skills and tactics for urban anti-terrorism operations and typical in-building assaults. All these preparations will contribute to a solid foundation for later multinational intensive training and joint military exercises. In addition, the Chinese and Thai officers and soldiers have planned to organize fellowship activities, including basketball games, sightseeing tours, etc.

It is reported that China and Thailand, as co-chairs of the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Counter-Terrorism from 2017 to 2019, have sent more than 400 officers and soldiers to the joint exercises, among whom 102 persons from the Thai side have arrived in Guilin on November 8.