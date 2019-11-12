Meeting held for publicizing spirit of key CPC session in military

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Lecturers responsible for publicizing the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in the military held a meeting in Beijing Tuesday.

Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, both members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice-chairmen of the Central Military Commission, met the lecturers and stressed implementing the spirit of the plenary session and working tirelessly to achieve the Party's goal of building a strong military in the new era.

Xu noted that lecturers should strive to guide officers and soldiers to thoroughly understand and firmly implement the spirit of the session, particularly the significance, connotations and requirements of upholding and improving the mechanism of the Party's absolute leadership over the military.

Zhang urged the lecturers to publicize the spirit in a comprehensive, accurate and thorough manner.