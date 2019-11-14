Xi says HK's most pressing task is to end violence, chaos and restore order

BRASILIA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said the most pressing task for Hong Kong at present is to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

Xi made this clear stance of the Chinese government on Hong Kong's situation while he was attending the 11th BRICS summit in Brasilia, capital of Brazil, on Thursday.

Xi said the continuous radical violent activities in Hong Kong seriously trample rule of law and the social order, seriously disturb Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and seriously challenge the "one country, two systems" bottom line.

He reiterated that it remains the most pressing task for Hong Kong to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

"We will continue to firmly support the chief executive in leading the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government to govern in accordance with the law, firmly support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong judicial bodies in severely punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law," Xi said.

Xi said the Chinese government has unswerving determination to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement "one country, two systems" policy and oppose any external force in interfering in Hong Kong's affairs.