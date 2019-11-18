CMC issues guideline on strengthening Party's political buildup in the military

BEIJING -- The Central Military Commission has recently issued a guideline on strengthening the political buildup of the Party in the military.

The guideline underlined the need of implementing the CMC Chairman responsibility system, called for enhancing the training of political competencies and the political function of Party organizations, and highlighted the improvement of military preparedness and combat capabilities of leaders of Party committees.

It said that the military should purify political atmosphere, take the responsibility of strengthening the political buildup of the Party, and comprehensively enhancing the quality of work on Party leadership and Party building in the military.