"China Defence" debuts at Defense and Security 2019 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (ChinaMil) -- As one of the most influential exhibitions in Southeast Asia, Defense and Security, the biennial event, has attracted more and more attention from countries across the world. The "China Defense" national exhibition delegation has rolled out corresponding products targeting at Southeast Asia markets in a system covering high-tech weapons of the land, sea, air and cyber space.

In the event, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO) has brought more than 50 kinds of marine equipment including mobile assault and airborne weapons, VT4 (formerly MBT-3000) main battle tanks (MBT) that had already been deployed in the Thai troops, as well as VT5 made-for-export light tanks.

At the same time, the VN16 tracked amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) and newly developed VN18 amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) have also been among the exhibition pieces, targeting at the defense characteristics of Southeast Asia. In addition, CETC International Co., Ltd., or CETC, has launched a series of solutions on the integration of electronic information system, radar system, and smart cities under the theme of “Integrated Solution Provider on Defense and Security System” to meet the needs of Southeast Asian countries in terms of radar, air defense system integration and so on.

Besides, Aerospace Long-march International Trade Co., Ltd., China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation (CPMIEC), China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd (CSTC), and China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co., Ltd. (CSOC) have also brought products "Made in China”, featuring excellent capabilities and reasonable price. The mature production line and rich product portfolio can meet the needs of users at all levels, reflecting the breadth and depth of China's high-tech weapons development.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan attended the opening ceremony of the defense exhibition. When visiting the Chinese exhibition area, he spoke highly of Chinese weapons and equipment including the VT4 main battle tank.

Admiral Luechai Rutdit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, and multi-national defense chiefs attending the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) also visited the Chinese exhibition area.

In recent years, China SASTIND has showcased domestic military trade companies in the form of national exhibition delegation in major international defense exhibitions for multiple times. This is a way to improve the international popularity of China's weapons and equipment, and serves as a window for foreign countries to get a more comprehensive, systematic, and true understanding of Chinese military trade products and technologies.