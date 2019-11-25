China's PLA support base in Djibouti hosts multinational basketball games

By Su Zhihong and Qiu Haohan

DJIBOUTI, Nov. 21 (ChinaMil) -- The 2nd “Friendship Cup” Multinational Basketball Games hosted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Support Base in Djibouti successfully wrapped up on November 21, local time. The team from the Chinese support base won the championship, and the youth team as well as the middle-aged team of the Djibouti National Basketball Association won the second and third place respectively after fierce competition.

The event started on November 17th and was attended by eight teams from the Djibouti National Basketball Association, the French, Italian and Japanese bases in Djibouti, the German and Spanish task forces in Djibouti and the Chinese support base in Djibouti.

The “Friendship Cup” multinational basketball competition is held annually and has been well received by all parties in the country since its inception. The launch of this event will further promote the communication between the Chinese support base and the outside parties including the military and government departments of Djibouti, and the military forces of various countries in Djibouti. It can also better demonstrate to the rest of the world the open and confident attitude of Chinese officers and soldiers, and their willingness to actively integrate into Djibouti.