Chinese warship showcases vertical launch missile system



The People's Liberation Army Navy destroyer Shenzhen showcases the opening of its 32-unit missile vertical launch system. Photo: screenshot from China Central Television

After returning from a major refit, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy destroyer Shenzhen showcased its air defense firepower by displaying its new missile vertical launch system on Monday.

The Navy's sole Type 051B destroyer has gained very powerful combat capability after the modernization, said Weihutang, a column on military affairs affiliated with China Central Television (CCTV) on Monday.

The Shenzhen is now equipped with a vertical launch system, which consists of four sets of eight units, allowing it to host 32 ship-to-air missiles that can shoot down incoming hostile aircraft and missiles, Tong Zhenrong, deputy captain of the Shenzhen, said on CCTV on Sunday.

Joining military service as a fleet flagship in 1998, the Shenzhen participated in many operations and visited many countries, making it a star in naval diplomacy, China Youth Daily reported, noting that the warship undertook the refit in 2017 that saw its capabilities significantly upgraded, allowing it to become a guided missile destroyer with the capability to command a joint operation fleet.

This capability allows the Shenzhen to integrate information gathered by every unit and distribute it to other units that need it, Weihutang said.