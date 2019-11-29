Roadblock clearing by PLA garrison in Hong Kong a public interest activity: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The recent clearing of roadblocks undertaken by the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was a public interest activity that does not violate the law or the principle of "one country, two systems," a spokesperson said Thursday.

Responding to a question related to the clearing of roadblocks in the Kowloon Tong area by PLA soldiers, Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said the move was aimed at serving the people.

Speaking at a regular press conference in Beijing, Ren said the activity was in line with what the garrison has been doing over the years in Hong Kong such as planting trees, donating blood and caring for the elderly and minors, showing their love for Hong Kong residents and living up to the military's purpose of whole-heartedly serving the people.

The PLA garrison in Hong Kong follows the commands of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Central Military Commission at all times, and has the resolve, confidence and ability to fulfill its duties, safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, Ren said.