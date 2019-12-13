China sent a new Earth observation satellite Gaofen-12 into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China''s Shanxi Province on Nov. 28, 2019. （Photo/Ecns.cn）

China's aerospace industry has made extraordinary achievements and has attracted worldwide attention over the past 70 years, thanks to the hard work of Chinese scientists.

"Our goal is to meet the needs of our country." said Liu Jiyuan, an expert in engineering management of the aerospace system, explaining that this is why he has been engaged in this field for decades.

Due to limited research conditions, Liu recalled that they once needed to borrow the test control system from another institute located dozens of miles away in the middle of the night.

When there was no bus on their way back, Liu and his colleagues had to hold the device back together, and "no one was complaining".

As a young member of the research and development team for Chang'e-4 lander and rover mission, Lei Yingjun, 35, still remembers his ups and downs on the day the probe set off for the moon. The moment the lander settled into the moon, Lei felt finally assured.

The older generation's rigorous and meticulous working attitudes left a deep impression on Lei.

"There is an old rehired specialist in my team, who is 78 years old. In the process of satellite development, there are a large number of written reports, ranging from dozens of pages to hundreds of pages, he would make notes and comments meticulously. He often wrote more than 10 pages of A4 paper," Lei stated.

Innovation is also indispensable in the aerospace industry. Lei once proposed an innovative energy sharing method and a new energy allocation scheme of deep space detector power system in order to meet new challenges rising in deep space exploration.

"Compared to my old classmates, my salary may not be high enough and my job may not be easy. However, the pride, satisfaction, and sense of accomplishment I get from this job is unmatched," Lei stressed.