Chinese Military Fans Forum - 2019 to kick off in Beijing

Source: Xuexijuntuan

BEIJING, Dec.17 (ChinaMil) -- 2019 Chinese Military Fans Forum, an annual large military fan event co-sponsored by the Chinese Military Culture Research Association, Huayue Think-Tank and Tiexue.net, is about to kick off along with the eager anticipation of thousands of Chinese military fans.

The forum will be officially held on December 28 at a research institute of the China North Industries Group (NORINCO GROUP). It’s hoped to present a feast featuring professional precise and rich contents on military culture to greet the plenty of military fans and enthusiastic netizens.

In view of the current issues of great concern to these military enthusiasts, including current international military situation and hot-spot topics, China’s national defense construction and army development, the forum has invited well-known Chinese experts in military strategy and regional issues, including Du Wenlong, Li Jie, Cao Weidong, Teng Jianqun, and Peng Guangqian. They will exchange ideas and discuss with some well-known military enthusiasts.

In order to increase the sense of participation, the forum will also arrange such activities as a shooting game and a visit to China’s Light Weapons Museum. The participants will have the chance to personally experience the charm and passion of the Chinese military equipment development. In addition, a VR experiencing zone and a display platform for light-weapon magazines are also set up in the cultural and creative exhibition zone.