Senior Chinese military official meets Indonesian defense minister

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, on Tuesday met with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto in Beijing.

Noting that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has maintained good momentum, Xu expressed his hope that the Chinese and Indonesian militaries can implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, explore deepening cooperation in various areas, promote the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership and benefit the two peoples.

Prabowo said Indonesia cherishes its friendship with China, expressing his desire to enhance exchanges and communication between the two militaries, promote cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace.