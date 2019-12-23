China-India "Hand-in-Hand 2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise concludes

By Wang Hao and Wang Qiang

SHILLONG, India, Dec. 23 (ChinaMil) -- The China-India Army "Hand-in-Hand 2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise was wrapped up at the Umroi Cantonment in Shillong, capital city of Meghalaya in northeast India on December 20.

On that morning, Chinese and Indian militaries held a ceremony marking the successful ending of the14-day-long exercise. The leading officers of two sides’ observation groups inspected the joint training troops and awarded medals to outstanding participants.

During the actual-troops drill, the Chinese-Indian joint training troops were set in the background of coalition against terrorist organizations and completed training on multiple incursions, door breaching and site clearing, hostage rescue, and fleeting enemy hunting. Major General Li Shizhong, leading officer of the Chinese observation group, and his Indian counterpart, visited and directed the drill.

According to Maj. Gen. Li, during this joint training, service members from the two sides lived and trained together, learned from each other, explored joint counter-terrorism combat experience and practices, improved each other's technical and tactical levels and enhanced mutual understanding.

The China-India Army "Hand-in-Hand 2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise was held in Umroi from December 7 to 20. China and India each sent 130 service members to form joint training troops to participate in the exercise. The exercise consisted of three phases of adaptation training, mixed training and comprehensive drill.