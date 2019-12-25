Beijing provides medical supplement insurance for recruits' parents

By Zhang Jinjuan and Bai Bin

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (ChinaMil) -- Beijing Municipal Bureau of Veterans Affairs signed an agreement with Taiping Property Insurance Co., Ltd. in Beijing on Tuesday to provide free supplementary insurance for parents of the conscripts enlisted in 2019.

According to officials of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Veterans Affairs, the insurance is for parents of those conscripts who joined the military from Beijing this summer and autumn in 2019.

The insurance covers supplementary medical insurance and comprehensive accident insurance. After the implementation of the policy, the medical reimbursement proportion for these parents will achieve an accumulative 90 percent of total expenses based on existing national basic medical insurance reimbursement.

There are "three breakthroughs" in this new policy. The first is on the age limits for coverage, with all ages are included in the coverage. The second is on the insurance conditions. All parents will be insured regardless of past medical history and health status. The third is on the claim settlement mechanism. A nationwide mechanism for rapid acceptance of report, claim, and case settlement has been established in order to allow the parents of the conscripts to enjoy preferential policies as soon as possible.