PLA garrison in Hong Kong releases video of air, sea exercises

CCTV released a video on Sunday, showing footage of air and sea exercises conducted recently by the garrison of People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The drill – posted by the station's military channel – includes an emergency response, joint search and rescue, and joint patrols. The PLA said that the drill lasted longer than previous exercises and involved more troops, with training closer to actual combat.

Authorities said the HKSAR garrison of the PLA strictly abided by laws and regulations of HKSAR and notified the HKSAR government in advance.

Beijing has reiterated its confidence in the team, saying it has the "determination, confidence and capability" to fulfill its duties and missions vested in the Basic Law and the Law on Garrisoning the HKSAR to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintain long-term prosperity and stability of the region.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang also stressed that the PLA Hong Kong Garrison will follow the command of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Central Military Commission at all times.