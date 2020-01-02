Chinese troops return home after China-Pakistan "Warrior VII" drill

By Shan Chuanyang and Huang Zongxing

KASHGAR, Jan. 2 -- Over 100 Chinese service members participating in the "Warrior VII" China-Pakistan joint military drill boarded the homebound flight at Islamabad International Airport on December 30, 2019, and arrived at China’s Kashgar Airport at around 2 p.m. on the same day.

The one-month joint field drill was held at the National Counter Terrorism Training Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, Punjab Province, Pakistan. The Chinese and Pakistani troops completed 11 training subjects under two themes including individual skills and team tactics.

"Through in-depth exchanges with the Pakistani armed forces and side-by-side practical training, the two sides learned from each other, jointly achieved improvements, and further enhanced their capabilities to respond to multiple security threats and perform diverse military tasks," said Wang Tianmu, deputy commander of the Chinese participating unit.

Besides, they also focused on consolidating the traditional friendship between the two countries and the two militaries while upgrading their tactical skills. The Pakistani side invited Chinese service members to visit the Aquatic Training Center. On the day of the winter solstice, they also held a collective birthday party for Chinese soldiers.

During their stay in Pakistan, representatives of the Chinese military personnel also visited the local school for military children, donated stationery and sports goods. They held sports competitions and music evenings with their Pakistani counterparts during the training period.