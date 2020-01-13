Chinese peacekeepers to Mali carry out first defense drill in 2020



Chinese peacekeepers run to positions with rifles in hands during the defense drill on last Friday. (Photo by Gao Song)

By Zhang Xin

GAO, Mali, Jan. 13 -- The Chinese 7th peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali conducted its first defense drill in 2020 at the barrack of the Chinese engineers on the afternoon of January 10, local time.

The Chinese officers and soldiers quickly put on combat gears, collected weapons and ammunition, and rushed to designated battle positions according to the action plan.

It is reported that the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent is mainly responsible for the engineering support tasks of the Sector East of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). Since its deployment to the Menaka region, the area has been repeatedly attacked by terrorists.

To ensure the safety of the camp area, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent has newly set up the defensive facilities such as fences, chevaux de frise (an obstacle defence made of angled iron), and underground bunkers around the camp, and regularly organizes the troops to conduct defense exercises to improve the contingent's emergency response capacity.

The contingent's professional and efficient engineering support capabilities and their excellent camp defensive capabilities have been repeatedly commended by officials from various departments of the MINUSMA.