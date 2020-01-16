Adhering to 1992 Consensus unshakable foundation for peaceful, stable cross-Strait ties

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Adhering to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle is the unshakable foundation for the peaceful and stable development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a regular press conference while asked to comment on remarks regarding cross-Strait ties made by Tsai Ing-wen, the Democratic Progressive Party candidate, following her win in Saturday's Taiwan leadership election.

Ma said "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces and their activities are the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the greatest scourge to the interests and wellbeing of people on both sides of the Strait and must be resolutely curbed.

The tide of the times -- the cross-Strait situation moving toward peace and stability and cross-Strait relations continuing to move forward -- cannot be stopped by any force or anyone, he said.

"The future of Taiwan lies in national reunification and the wellbeing of the people in Taiwan hinges on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," the spokesman said. "Taiwan is the Taiwan of all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, and Taiwan's future is jointly decided by all Chinese people," he added.

When asked to comment on Tsai's remarks regarding "one country, two systems," Ma said "peaceful reunification" and "one country, two systems" have remained the mainland's fundamental principles toward Taiwan over the past 40 years.

"Different systems are not obstacles to reunification, nor are they excuses for secession," Ma said.

"Peaceful reunification" and "one country, two systems" are the fundamental guideline for seeking a solution to the Taiwan question and are the best approach to realizing national reunification, he said.

"One country, two systems" will be practiced in Taiwan in a manner that gives full consideration to the island's actual conditions, the opinions and suggestions of various circles on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, as well as the interests and feelings of Taiwan compatriots, he said.