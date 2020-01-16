China's military to recruit twice a year from 2020

BEIJING -- China will change its military conscription from once a year to twice a year, starting from 2020, according to a statement from a teleconference on the recruitment work on Thursday in Beijing.

Recruitment for the first half of the year will start in mid-February to the end of March, and the recruitment for the second half will run from mid-August to the end of September.

Retirement for military personnel, therefore, will also change to twice a year, according to the statement.

The statement stressed that the total number of recruits will remain stable compared with previous years.

Conscripts shall serve in active service for two years, according to the country's Military Service Law.