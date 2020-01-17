Spokesperson: China optimizes military recruiting to enhance soldiers' quality

BEIJING，JAN.17 -- China will change its military conscription and retirement frequency from once a year to twice a year, starting from 2020, which is of great significance for recruiting more high-quality soldiers, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday.

He made the remarks in a written statement when answering the question: “What is the reason for the change of military recruiting time? “

Ren said the change is another major reform following the adjustment of military recruiting time in 2013. Under the premise of meeting annual military recruiting goal, the Chinese military wants to increase the frequency of military recruiting and reduce the quantity of single military recruiting, thus allowing a smooth flow of troops and always maintaining the military's high vigilance.

Ren stressed that the change is of great significance for improving the enlistees’ quality and training and enhancing the military’s combat capability.

After the implementation of the new practice, the focus of China’s conscription will remain on recruiting college students and various types of social talents, said Ren in the statement.