Chinese military releases outlines to strengthen primary-level units

BEIJING -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has released a set of revised outlines on strengthening the military at the primary level.

The outlines, approved by Xi Jinping, chairman of the CMC, will take effect on Feb 1.

The move aims to build primary-level military units that listen to and follow the Party, is capable of fighting and winning and maintain good discipline and excellent conduct.

The CMC called for earnest efforts to study and implement the outlines.