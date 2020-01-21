China, Tanzania conclude “Sincere Partners 2019” joint military training

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Jan. 21 -- The 25-day-long China-Tanzania joint military training, code-named “Sincere Partners 2019”, concluded at a comprehensive training center in Dar city of Tanzania on the afternoon of January 16, 2020.

Before the closing ceremony, senior delegations from the two sides observed a live-ammunition drill participated by the Chinese and Tanzanian troops. Commanders of both sides delivered speeches respectively at the closing ceremony and issued certificates as awards to all participating members.

Starting on December 23 last year and covering such subjects as command post exercise, explosive operation, light weapons shooting, search of residential areas, etc, the joint training reinforced pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and upgraded their capabilities to conduct military missions.

The joint training is the first of such kind involving only the ground forces of China and Tanzania. The codename of “Sincere Partners” highlights the close ties between the two sides established since 1960s and reflects their vision to build a new type of security partnership featuring equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation.