PLA gives full support to civil efforts to win anti-virus battle



Members of a military medical team prepare a ward at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Jan. 26, 2020. Three teams of military staff totaling 450, who flew to Wuhan on Friday night, immediately started work in three designated hospitals in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)





WUHAN, Jan.27 -- A train loaded with the first batch of emergency medical supplies allocated by the Chinese military from Shenyang of Liaoning Province and Heze of Shandong Province arrived at the Hankou railway station in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Sunday morning. These emergency medical supplies included 10000 sets of class-C protective clothing and 3760 bottles of ethyl alcohol.

With the coordination of the PLA’s forward commanding and coordinating group, the handover of the medical supplies was successfully conducted between the military and civil sides and all the supplies have been sent to the frontline hospitals.

Since the outbreak of pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus infection in Wuhan, Hubei province, the Central Military Commission has paid high attention to the situation and held in the first time a teleconference to make overall deployment of military's epidemic prevention and control work. The military joint prevention and control working system of responding to public health emergencies jointly form by the CMC organs, the Joint Logistics Support Force, the Armed Police Force and the Academy of Military Sciences has also been established in the first place.

All military hospitals have made preparedness in various aspects including medical workers, beds, medicines, equipments and protective articles so as to undertake tasks of medical rescue and prevention and control support at any time.

The General Hospital of the PLA’s Central Theater Command located in Wuhan has changed its internal medicine inpatient department into the inpatient ward with more than 500 beds for receiving and treating patients contracting new coronavirus pneumonia, which will be a great help to relieve the pressure of civil hospitals in Wuhan.

Approved by the CMC, three medical teams formed by military medics respectively from the military medical universities of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force left for Wuhan on Jan. 24 by taking air force transport planes and went to the Jinyintan Hospital, the Hankou Hospital and the Wuchang Hospital to support the epidemic prevention and control and patient rescue in the three designated hospitals.

As of Monday morning, all the 450 medics in the three military medical teams had been assigned to different posts in the frontline of rescuing lives of patients.