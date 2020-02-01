CPC members in military urged to implement Xi's order to battle against epidemic

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Party organizations at all levels and Party members in the military must resolutely implement President Xi Jinping's order to win the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, according to a circular issued by the Central Military Commission.

Party organizations at all levels should deeply study and understand the important instructions made by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the circular.

The circular pointed out that the army's duty of epidemic prevention and control is a great trust of the Party and the people.