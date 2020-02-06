Veteran salutes medics going to Wuhan with art

Zhou Minhua salutes the military surgeons and medical workers battling the novel coronavirus in his oil paintings. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

A 61-year-old veteran in Chongqing has created several oil paintings depicting Chinese military surgeons and medical workers heading for Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Zhou Minghua, born in Yunnan Province, joined the army in Jiangjin district, Southwest China's Chongqing, in 1977. And he settled in Jiangjin after retirement, where marshal Nie Rongzhen (1899-1992) was born.

Zhou loves to draw very much, with most of his works featuring landscape paintings.

Since the recent outbreak of the epidemic, stories of numerous military surgeons and medical workers fighting at the front line regardless of their lives have deeply touched and inspired Zhou.