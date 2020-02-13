PLA dispatches helicopters to deliver medical supplies in coronavirus-hit Wuhan



Soldiers and porters jointly load supplies and materials onto a Z-8 transport helicopter on Feb. 12, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn /Photo by Wang Chuanshun)

By Wang Chuanshun

WUHAN, Feb. 13 --At the request of the epidemic prevention and control headquarters of Hubei Province, the PLA Central Theater Command dispatched two Z-8 transport helicopters to deliver badly needed medical drugs and materials from Wuhan to Xiangyang and Yichang on the morning of February 12, 2020.

It is learned that such transport tasks will be conducted twice a week with two sorties per time until the end of traffic restrictions in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei Province and the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.