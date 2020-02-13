Chinese military never engages in cyber espionage：Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 13 – “The Chinese military has never engaged in any form of cyber theft. The US accusation is groundless and totally hegemonic,” said Senior Colonel Wuqian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in a written statement published on Thursday.

The US Department of Justice recently announced charges against four Chinese military members for hacking a US credit reporting agency in 2017. In response, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said on Feb. 13 that the US accusation is groundless, totally hegemonic and judicial bullying. China firmly opposes this and strongly condemns it.

Wu Qian pointed out that China is a staunch defender of international cyber security. The Chinese government has always firmly opposed and cracked down on illegal cybercrimes in accordance with the law. The Chinese military has never engaged and participated in any form of cyber theft.

He said that it is an open secret with irrefutable proof that the US has long been violating international law and basic norms governing international relations by conducting large-scale, organized and indiscriminate cyber espionage, monitoring and surveillance activities against foreign governments, enterprises and individuals. From the case of WikiLeaks to Edward Snowden, the US still owes an explanation to the international community. On the issue of cyber security, the US has applied a naked double standard and acted in a hypocritical manner.

Wu Qian urged the US side to immediately correct its mistake and withdraw the charges so as to avoid further damage to the relations between the two countries and two militaries.