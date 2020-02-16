17 patients released from cabin hospital in Wuhan

A patient who has recovered from novel coronavirus pneumonia sends a medic roses at a cabin hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 15, 2020. [Photo Gao Xiang/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Seventeen patients who had recovered from novel coronavirus pneumonia at the "Wuhan Livingroom" mobile cabin hospital were released on Saturday.

They were treated for up to eight days in the temporary hospital that started operating since Feb 7. Among those released today, the youngest was 28 years old and the oldest 63.

"We have adopted a combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine to take good care of the patients. At the same time, the hospital organizes a psychological expert group to provide assistance for patients who suffer from tension and anxiety," said Li Zhiqiang, vice-president of the hospital.

In particular, Li, who is also the vice-president of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University that is now running the "Wuhan Livingroom" mobile cabin hospital, suggested that patients must pay close attention to the cold weather and keep warm since temperatures plummeted to three below zero on Friday in Wuhan.

In addition, the hospital presented mice dolls and blessing cards to the patients that left the hospital.