Xi’s article on fighting novel coronavirus epidemic to be published

President Xi Jinping checks the treatment of hospitalized patients at the monitoring center and talks to medical staff on duty via a video link at Beijing Ditan Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, on Feb 10, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING -- An article by President Xi Jinping on the prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus will be published Sunday on Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The article is the transcript of a speech by Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The article stresses the importance of securing success in the prevention and control work, pointing out that the outcome of the epidemic prevention and control directly affects people's lives and health, the overall economic and social stability and the country's opening-up.

Resources for treatment, prevention and protection must be sent to the front line of the battle against the epidemic and priority should be given to meet the needs of frontline medical staff and patients, according to the article.

All-out efforts should be made to improve the admission and survival rates, and reduce the infection and mortality rates, the article says.

The article underlines the need to safeguard social stability, the promotion of public education and communication, as well as ensuring a stable economic performance.

It also stresses improving the country's emergency management system and capacity of handling urgent, difficult, dangerous and important tasks.