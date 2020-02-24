Xi urges solid, meticulous epidemic prevention, control



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a meeting to advance the work on coordinating the prevention and control of the COVID-19 and economic and social development, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday called for firm, solid and meticulous efforts in the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged Party committees and governments at all levels to remain vigilant and make unremitting efforts in the epidemic prevention and control work.

No victory should be lightly announced until there is a complete win, Xi said at a meeting in Beijing on coordinating the prevention and control of the COVID-19 and economic and social development, making the following demands:

-- Hubei Province, as well as its capital city Wuhan, should be safeguarded with resolute efforts, with focal attention paid to containing the spread at communities and treating the patients;

-- The epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing should be carried out with all-out efforts. Both imported cases and spread within the city should be prevented;

-- Medical resources and key supplies should be allocated in a scientific manner, providing more protection for the medical workers;

-- Scientific research should be accelerated in terms of drug and vaccine development. Effective diagnosis and treatment plans should be summarized and promoted in time;

-- International and regional cooperation should be expanded. Good communication with the World Health Organization and experience sharing with relevant countries should be continued;

-- Public communication through news media should be more effective. Release of epidemic information should be improved;

-- Social stability should be well safeguarded. Illegal activities disturbing medical treatment, epidemic prevention, and market and social order should be severely punished.