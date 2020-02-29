China postpones 2020 H1 military recruiting

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will postpone the military recruiting scheduled for the first half of this year to support the country's epidemic prevention and control work, a military spokesperson has said.

Approved by the State Council and the Central Military Commission, the postponed conscription will be combined with that of the second half, which will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The overall annual recruitment targets, as well those for each provincial-level region, will remain unchanged, according to Wu.