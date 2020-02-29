Indian military sends China 15 tons of medical supplies



A total of 112 Indian and foreign citizens stranded in Wuhan, Hubei Province, return to New Delhi on board the Indian military transport aircraft C-17. (Source: the official Twitter page of the Chinese Ambassador to India)

By Wang Hui

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), India's largest news agency, on February 26, an Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 arrived in Wuhan, Hubei Province, carrying 15 tons of medical supplies, including face masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the supplies sent by India just reflected that India gets united as one with China "at the time of hardship".

After unloading, the military aircraft flew back to New Delhi carrying a total of 112 Indians and foreign citizens stranded in Wuhan. It is reported that these people are expected to be quarantined in India for 14 days, just like those on board the last batch of Indian aircraft.

As early as February 16, Vikram Misri, Indian Ambassador to China, recorded a video in person expressing his support for the Chinese people and the Chinese government to fight against the outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus, and announced that India is willing to try its best to help the Chinese people at the time of hardship. “This is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship of the people and Government of India with the Chinese people”, he added.

Prior to this, some of the India's actions in epidemic prevention have drawn great concern. For example, as the first confirmed patient appeared in India at the outset of the year, India sent special aircraft to evacuate Indians in Wuhan, ignoring the WHO's suggestion. On January 31, India issued a ban prohibiting the export of personal protective equipment such as masks and protective clothing, resulting in the export failure of materials previously purchased by China from India.

In fact, Counselor Ji Rong, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, said on January 24 that the WHO has repeatedly suggested that the adoption of any travel or trade restriction is not to be supported or even to be opposed, and all parties should follow the rule. It is hoped that the Indian side will treat the epidemic objectively, rationally and calmly, deal with the medical supplies in urgent need by China in a cooperative and constructive attitude, and resume normal personnel and trade exchanges between the two countries as soon as possible.