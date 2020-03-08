CMC sends regards to servicewomen fighting COVID-19

A medical worker in a People's Liberation Army unit gives a thumbs-up upon her arrival at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Hubei province on Feb 2, 2020. [Photo by Chen Xiaodong/For China Daily]

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Political Work Department of China's Central Military Commission has sent a letter of consolation to female soldiers on the front line of fighting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of International Women's Day.

The military has taken active measures to support the prevention and control of the epidemic, the letter said, extending regards to all servicewomen fighting on the front line.

The epidemic prevention and control situation has seen steady improvement and the resumption of the order of work and life has been accelerating, the letter said, expressing hope that the servicewomen can continue their outstanding performance and put the people's safety and health as the top priority.

The letter also urged them to take good care of themselves on the front line.