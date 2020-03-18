China-Cambodia Golden Dragon 2020 joint exercise kicks off first phase

The picture shows the coordinated boarding training of the Chinese and Cambodian troops in mixed group. (PLA Daily/Cui Songrou)

KAMPOT, Cambodia, Mar. 18--The Golden Dragon 2020 China-Cambodia joint military exercise kicked off its first phase training from March 15, local time.

Commanding officers from both sides firstly had thorough discussion on specifics of the first-phase training, including the form of organization, grouping pattern, choice of training venues, etc. Based on the actual situation and the need of the second-phase comprehensive drill, they decided to assign both sides’ troops into nine groups in a mixed way to focus on different subjects separately.

After the discussion, representatives from both militaries took field reconnaissance on the training site, checked the weapons and equipment to be used in the training and got known to each other, hoping that through the first-phase training, both sides will enhance mutual understanding and lay a solid foundation for following drills.

According to Captain Hu Wenhao, head of the airborne commando of the Chinse participating troops, "During the first-phase training, participants are mixed in terms of nine subjects including command and planning, hostage rescue, firepower support, explosive ordnance search and disposal, etc. In addition, the two sides will organize tactical exchanges to learn from each other. "