Chinese, Singaporean militaries share anti-epidemic experience via videoconference

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Health officials and experts from the Chinese military shared their experience in COVID-19 response with their Singaporean peers via a videoconference Wednesday.

Altogether 17 health officials and experts in Beijing, Wuhan and Singapore attended the videoconference and introduced the general situation and experience of the military participating in each country's control and prevention of the epidemic.

Experts exchanged views on the response, testing, clinical treatment and trend of the epidemic.

They also analyzed and discussed the treatment of severe cases, nosocomial infection control, psychological intervention and imported infection response with detailed cases.

Speaking highly of the Chinese military's efforts and China's achievement in the fight against the disease, the Singaporean side praised China for sharing the epidemic situation and its experience in a timely way.

The Singaporean military said it was willing to continue sharing anti-epidemic experience and work together with its Chinese counterpart to fight against the pandemic.