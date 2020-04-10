CHINATop Stories

Satellite lost as rocket launch fails

Source
China Daily
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2020-04-10 08:19:36
China launches a Long March 2D carrier rocket lifting four satellites into space at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China's Sichuan province, Jan 20, 2020. [Photo by Sun Gongming/provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The attempted launch of one of China's Long March 3B carrier rockets failed on Thursday evening, resulting in the loss of a communications satellite that the country built for Indonesia, Xinhua News Agency has reported.

The report said the rocket blasted off at 7:46 pm from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province and had technical problems during its third stage before falling back to Earth.

The satellite – PALAPA-N1 – was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing to replace the PALAPA-D that was launched by a Long March 3B from the Xichang center in 2009. It was expected to provide broadcasting and broadband internet services across Indonesia.

The report added that an investigation has been opened.

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...