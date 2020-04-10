China-made VT-4 MBT delivered to Nigeria

By Wang Shichun

BEIJING, Apr. 10 -- The first batch of 17 military vehicles consisting of VT-4 main battle tanks (MBT), ST-1 wheeled tank destroyer and two types of self-propelled howitzers bought by the Nigerian Army (NA) from the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) arrived at the Apapa Ports on April 8, 2020. The NA made this emergency purchase to strike Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in northern Nigeria.

The VT-4 MBT is a third-generation main battle tank built by the NORINCO for export. It uses CH1000B hydro-mechanical drive system, 125 mm smoothbore gun, FY-4 reactive armor, and 1,300hp engine. The tank has strong maneuverability, good protection performance, and strong firepower. It has been exported to Thailand and won recognition of the Thai Royal Army.