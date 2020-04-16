Military medics supporting Hubei return safely

Around 4,000 military medics dispatched to Hubei, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China have returned with approval from Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The military medics, sent in three batches since January 24, were put in charge of patients at three hospitals, the Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan's Taikangtongji Hospital and Hubei Provincial Women and Children's Hospital.

None of them have contracted the coronavirus.

Those military medics have also supported other major hospitals in Wuhan.