China donates medical aid to Tunisia

TUNIS, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China donated a batch of medical aid to Tunisia's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday.

Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin and Tunisian Defense Minister Imed Hazgui signed a handover certificate for both sides.

The medical aid includes N95 masks, test kits and medical protective glasses.

Hazgui appreciated China for its timely and strong support in the fight against the COVID-19, saying China has set an example for the world to cooperate in fighting the pandemic.

He added that Tunisia hopes to learn from China's experience and work with China to overcome the pandemic as soon as possible.

The ambassador said that China is willing to make positive contributions to the cooperation of the international community in defeating COVID-19.