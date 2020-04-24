CHINATop Stories

Chinese military medical team arrives in Laos to help fight COVID-19

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Wang Xinjuan
Time
2020-04-24 17:31:07

VIENTIANE, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese military medical experts, with materials aided by China's defense ministry, arrived in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday afternoon to join Laos' fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control expert team was warmly greeted at the Wattay International Airport of Vientiane, by Lao Deputy Defense Minister Aesamay Leuangvanxay and other high-ranking army officers, as well as Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong.

After a brief talk, the medical expert team handed over anti-epidemic medical materials to the Lao side. The materials were carried by cargo planes of the PLA Air Force and were donated by the Ministry of National Defense of China.

