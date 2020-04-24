Chinese military medical personnel arrive in Myanmar to assist in COVID-19 fight

YANGON, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A team of medical personnel from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Friday arrived in Myanmar's Yangon to assist the country in fighting against the COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai expressed his belief that the arrival of the Chinese military medics will assist in Myanmar's fight against COVID-19 and strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation between the two countries' militaries.

Yangon Region Commander Maj-Gen Thet Pon told media that "we do believe that we could fight the disease through collaborations with the Chinese medical personnel in the fields of diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19."

The Chinese military medics will join Myanmar's military medical personnel at the 1,000-bedded Defence Services General Hospital in Mingaladon township of Yangon, he said.

Along with the team, a batch of medical supplies donated by China including medical masks, N95 and KN95 masks and laboratory equipment also arrived in Yangon on Friday.

A 12-member medical expert team from China's Yunnan Province arrived in Myanmar as the first batch of medical assistance from China on April 8 and carried out collaborations with Myanmar's health authorities for two weeks, drawing on their frontline experiences in China.

As of Friday morning, Myanmar has reported 139 COVID-19 confirmed cases with five deaths.