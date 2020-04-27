China's top legislature reviews draft amendment of People's Armed Police Force Law

File Photo: China News Service

China on Sunday drafted an amendment to the Law on People's Armed Police Force, detailing its scope and responsibilities in such things as dealing with emergency situations, anti-terrorism, disaster relief, maritime law enforcement, and defense combat.

The draft was submitted on Sunday during the 17th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The main addition in the amendment is the new chapter "Organization and Command," and divide the chapter "Missions and Duty" into two chapters, "Mission" and "Function and Power," Xinhua also reported.

The "Mission" chapter details the scope of sentry duty and increased responsibilities on emergency event response procedures, anti-terrorism, and disaster relief, citing related law.

The draft also includes enhanced supervisory powers over the Armed Police Force.

Supervisory committees with the Central Military Commission and at all levels shall supervise the Armed Police Force during its missions, and the people's government, related authorities, Chinese citizens, legal personnel, and other organizations can also participate, Xinhua said.

Since the law was enacted on October 27, 2009, it has played a vital role in keeping the country safe and the society stable, and safeguarding people's lives. It has also served as a legal basis for the Armed Police Force to fulfill its duties in accordance with the law, said Wang Ning, Commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force, during the session when introducing the draft amendment.

As the reforms of national defense and the military continue to deepen, the current law could not adapt to developing trends and needed amending, Wang said.